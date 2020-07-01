Basant Dhawan joins Twenty First Century Media as CEO

Dhawan has previously been associated with CNN News 18, Star Sports, Vodafone India among others

Sports marketing and management firm TCM, has appointed Basant Dhawan as the chief executive officer. In his new role, Dhawan will be responsible for leading all the existing business verticals of TCM – sports consultancy, domestic league rights, in-stadia rights, athlete representation, sponsorship management, event operations.

Additionally, Dhawan will be developing and implementing sports content strategies and drive other new business lines for TCM across domestic as well as international markets. “As a company with expertise in providing holistic solutions to sports marketing and management, Basant’s deep knowledge as a leader in running broadcast business,creating and managing Sports IPs with rich experience across functions will help us to further scale up and diversify our businesses,” Lokesh Sharma, managing director, TCM said.

With an experience of over two decades, Dhawan has held leadership roles across industries such as Media & Entertainment, Telecom, Auto etc. Prior to his recent stint with CNN News 18 and CNBC TV 18 as CEO, Dhawan was with Star Sports as SVP and head, Emerging Sports. He was part of the team that has delivered the new domestic leagues to India – Pro Kabaddi, Indian Super League ,Premier Badminton league etc besides establishing premium sports like English Premier League, Grand slams for Indian viewers.

Before Star Sports, Dhawan was with Vodafone India where he managed its brand sponsorship of the IPL and created activation IPs like Vodafone Superfan and the Zoo Zoos IPL campaigns. He headed the Media function as general manager. According to Basant, TCM has been helping right holders and brands to leverage sports for driving business and marketing needs. “I look forward to contributing towards TCM’s vision of establishing itself as a leader in sports marketing and management in India and internationally,” he added.

