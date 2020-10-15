BARC to pause weekly television ratings of news channels

BARC will, however, continue to release weekly audience estimates for the genre of news by state and language.

TV audience measurement company, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has decided that its Technical Committee (Tech Comm) shall review and augment the current standards of measuring and reporting the data of niche genres to improve their statistical robustness. This will also hamper the potential attempts of infiltrating the panel homes. The exercise would cover all Hindi, Regional, English News and Business News channels with immediate effect.

Starting with the ‘News Genre’, BARC will cease publishing the weekly individual ratings for all news channels during the exercise. This exercise is expected to take around 8-12 weeks including validation and testing under the supervision of BARCs Tech Comm. BARC will, however, continue to release weekly audience estimates for the genre of news by state and language.

“Given the most recent developments, the BARC Board was of the opinion that a pause was necessitated to enable the industry and BARC to work closely to review its already stringent protocols and further augment them to enable the industry to focus on collaborating for growth and well-natured competitiveness,” Punit Goenka, chairman, BARC India Board, said.

BARC takes its role of reporting ‘What India Watches’ with the greatest sense of responsibility and work with integrity to ensure that the audience estimates (ratings) remain true to their purpose, Sunil Lulla, CEO, BARC India, stated in a release. “Besides augmenting current protocols and benchmarking them with global standards, BARC is actively exploring several options to discourage unlawful inducement of its panel home viewers and further strengthening its Code of Conduct to Address Viewership Malpractice,” he added.

Earlier this month, Mumbai Police filed a complaint against three channels namely Fakt Marathi, Box Cinema, and Republic-TV for manipulating television rating points (TRPs). At a press conference held on October 8, The police had said that they had found some channels were manipulating the TRPs by paying former employees of Hansa research group which was in contract with BARC to conduct the research.

