BARC India to release news channel ratings on March 17

Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC India) on Monday announced that it plans to resume publishing of individual news channels ratings from Week 10, 2022, to be released on March 17, 2022. “BARC India, and the industry at large, welcomes the Ministry of I&B’s directive to resume the release of data for individual news channels. The data will be released as per the Augmented Data Reporting Standards for news and special interest genres,” BARC said in an official statement.

“BARC India is currently working towards ensuring the seamless release of individual news channel data and intends to commence release with effect from our reporting Week 10, 2022. As per our reporting cycle, this data will be released to the market on Thursday, 17th March 2022. We have communicated the same to our clients and stakeholders,” it added further.

The Augmented Standards entail the reporting of audience estimates for news and special interest genre channels on a 4-week rolling average basis, which would be released regularly every week along with the estimates for all other channels. All viewership data will be published on the same YUMI platform.

In the weeks leading up to the resumption of news channels ratings, BARC India will be reaching out to its constituents to sufficiently inform and educate them about the details of the Augmented Data Reporting Standards. “With the active support of the technical committee members, all our stakeholders and industry experts, we believe we have a statistically sound and effective solution which helps augment the robustness of the data and reporting, which we had set out to do. This would be another significant step taken by BARC India to ensure a strong currency for advertisers and media organisations,” BARC stated.

