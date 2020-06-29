BARC India introduces enhanced software application YUMI Analytics

BARC India will transition into YUMI Analytics on July 1.

Television measurement company Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India will transition into YUMI Analytics on July 1, 2020. With an aim to offer an enhanced experience and more holistic data generation and analysis, YUMI Analytics will be an upgraded, versatile and user-friendly software interface. With modules that are more flexible, customisable, and designed to be performance oriented with a more intuitive approach, BARC India clients will have access to data only via YUMI Analytics software. “What sets YUMI Analytics apart are its unique features which include graphical representation of data, conditional formatting of the output, evolution modules in program reports, multi-tasking for multiple data runs, cross database analysis, and a gamut of advanced formulas,” the company said in a statement.

YUMI Analytics and BMW have been parallelly operational for the last 11 months, allowing clients sufficient period for a smooth and seamless transition.

To help the industry successfully migrate to the new system, BARC India has conducted over 150 physical and digital training sessions, reaching out to all subscribers across India. Additionally, video tutorials of YUMI Analytics are being released in six Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu, apart from English. BARC India has also provided its clients with supporting documents such as user manual and guides.

BARC India is driven on strengthening its existing framework while introducing new products and services that help our clients make more informed decisions, Romil Ramgarhia, chief operating officer, BARC India said. “YUMI Analytics is one of the most advanced software with respect to television measurement and insights. It is user-friendly, intuitive and has the ability to perform multiple tasks efficiently. BARC team across India have worked closely with the clients over the last 11 months to ensure a smooth transition,” he added.

