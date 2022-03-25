BARC India appoints Shashi Sinha as chairman

Sinha takes over from Punit Goenka

Shashi Sinha, chief executive officer at IPG Mediabrands India, has been unanimously elected as the new chairman of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC India) by the Board following its meeting held on 25th March 2022. Sinha has played a key role in the formation of BARC and takes over from Punit Goenka, MD and CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., who successfully served as the chairman for the last three years.

Over the last decade, BARC has evolved to become a robust currency and developed into a strong base for decision making for all stakeholders, Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Mediabrands India, said. “I am excited to be given this opportunity as the Chairman of BARC at a time when the industry is undergoing many changes and the measurement body continues to grow. I look forward to continuing working with the team at BARC and I am confident that together we will be able to add and bring in more value to the broadcast ecosystem.”

For Punit Goenka, MD and CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, it has been a privilege to lead and serve BARC India as the chairman, for two terms. The organisation has indeed grown and progressed substantially since its inception.

Shashi Sinha is recognised for his deep understanding of the media industry, especially the broadcast sector and has been an integral part of BARC’s journey as well as India’s M&E industry, Nakul Chopra, CEO, BARC India, said. “ It was under his leadership that the BARC Tech Comm played a significant role in the formation of the world’s largest television measurement system. We look forward to working closely with him,” he added.

