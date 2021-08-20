BARC India appoints Nakul Chopra as CEO

The appointment will come into effect on August 25, 2021.

Television audience measurement body Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) has appointed Nakul Chopra as its new chief executive officer. The appointment will come into effect on August 25, 2021. BARC’s CEO since October 2019, Sunil Lulla has resigned from his post to pursue his ambition as an entrepreneur.

“After four decades in professional services, I now embark upon an entrepreneurial journey. I am privileged to have been able to contribute to BARC and this has been possible only because of the excellent team of professionals, a very supportive Board and the gold standard of Board-appointed committees,” Sunil Lulla said.

Nakul Chopra joined the BARC India Board in 2016 and was subsequently appointed as the chairman of the company (2018-19). In January 2020, he was appointed a member of its Oversight Committee. Prior to this, Chopra was with Publicis Worldwide as CEO, India and South Asia, for over a decade. TV continues to be the definitive screen of the Indian home – its strong reach and connect continues to elicit the trust of advertisers, Nakul Chopra stated. “I have had the benefit of a long association with BARC. The organisation has grown in measure and strength. I look forward to working with the very capable BARC team in further building on TV measurement and continuing the journey toward screen agnostic measurement,” he added.

For Punit Goenka, chairman, BARC India, Nakul Chopra was the natural and unanimous choice of the Board for the continuing journey of adding robustness to the BARC currency and strengthening the governance of the body.

BARC India is registered with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) as a self-regulated, not-for-profit joint industry body that aims to provide authentic audience estimates of What India Watches to broadcasters, advertisers and advertising agencies. The big data driven insights generated by BARC India, powers efficient media spends and content decisions in a highly dynamic and growing television sector.

