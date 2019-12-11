BARC India appoints Mahendra Upadhyay as chief information officer

Prior to BARC, Upadhyay worked for Mindshare as head, data and technology.

TV measurement company Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC India) has appointed Mahendra Upadhyay as chief information officer. Prior to BARC, Upadhyay worked for Mindshare as head, data and technology.

Mahendra Upadhyay has over 18 Years of experience in telecom, banking, retail, and media and advertising industries with expertise in data value chain i.e. ingestion-insights-analytics-auto AI. He further specialises in end-to-end consumer life cycle management using advanced analytics and marketing interventions.

“With his mix of leadership roles across industries, he brings a diverse cross-industry perspective that we will be able to leverage immensely for the benefit of our clients and for the industry,” Sunil Lulla, chief executive officer, BARC India, said.

Upadhyay started his career with Bharti Telenet, where he worked for a year in 2001. After Bharti Telenet, he joined Reliance Infocomm as system analyst. After three years, Upadhyay was appointed team lead mediation and revenue assurance in Neural Technologies, where he worked for a brief period of a year. In 2007, he joined SAS Institute as an architect and in four years was elevated to the position of principal solutions architect.

In 2015, Upadhyay joined Ericsson as general manager, consulting – big data analytics and customer experience management, where he had a brief stint for a year before moving on to Mindshare.

Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India is a joint industry company founded by stakeholder bodies that represent broadcasters, advertisers, and advertising and media agencies. BARC India owns and manages a transparent, accurate, and inclusive TV audience measurement system. Apart from the currency products to the TV industry, BARC India also provides a suite of insight products designed for broadcasters, advertisers and agencies. The Big Data and Insights generated by BARC India powers efficient media spends and content decisions in a highly dynamic and growing television sector.

