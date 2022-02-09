Banijay Asia appoints Rajesh Chadha as EVP and business head of scripted content

Chadha will be responsible for developing the scripted slate for Banijay Asia

Banijay Asia has announced the appointment of Rajesh Chadha to head the scripted business as the executive vice president and business head. As a part of his role, Chadha will be responsible for developing the scripted slate for Banijay Asia, building its legacy going forward and taking the organisation to its next phase of growth.

A media veteran with a career spanning over 27 years in the M&E industry, Chadha has spearheaded projects at companies such as Endemol, BBC Studios and RBNL. Leading the content execution for the OTT series – Criminal Justice and Out of Love at BBC Studios, he was also involved in Ajay Devgn’s digital debut, Rudra and Guilt and Press in early 2022. “The Indian streaming space is under content revolution and Banijay Asia is leading the shift seamlessly. Producing premium content, associating with top streaming platforms, and collaborating with national and international studios to churn out newer formats, Banijay Asia is a uniquely positioned production house in the industry. I am looking forward to contributing towards the growth and success of Banijay Asia along with Deepak Dhar,” Chadha, said.

For Deepak Dhar, CEO and founder, Banijay Asia, innovation and creation is the way forward in the rapidly changing content industry. “We are delighted to have Rajesh join the leadership team. His determination and affluent experience in the space will certainly add immense value to our future endeavors,” he added.

Banijay stands as an international content producer and distributor; home to over 120 production companies across 22 territories, and a multi-genre catalogue with over 88,000 hours of original standout programming. The group represents some of the global brands including Survivor, Big Brother, Peaky Blinders, Temptation Island, MasterChef, Wallander, The Kardashians, Mr Bean, The Wall, Hunted, Black Mirror, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and Deal or No Deal among others.

