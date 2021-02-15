Bangalore International Airport appoints dentsumcgarrybowen India as its lead communication partner

The agency won the account following a multi-agency pitch and will service the brand from its Bengaluru office

Bangalore International Airport has brought on board dentsumcgarrybowen (dmb) India, the integrated agency from the house of dentsu international, as its lead communication partner for the next three years. For the record, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) is the operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. The agency won the account following a multi-agency pitch and will service the brand from its Bengaluru office.

“In the brand communication business, there are once in a lifetime opportunities, and partnering with an airport brand is definitely one. We are truly delighted to have won this mandate and looking forward to embarking on this journey with Team BIAL,” Indrajeet Mookherjee, president South, dmb India said.

“Over the years, BLR Airport has grown in scale and stature. Airports today are becoming destinations by themselves. We are delighted to partner with dentsumcgarrybowen to build our brand journey that will bring alive a multitude of products, themes and experiences,” Shalini Rao, chief marketing officer, BIAL added on the association with the communications agency.

Dentsu India Pvt Ltd is an integrated full-service communication agency that harnesses the power of collaboration within the network. Pulling in different vertical specialists from the Dentsu Aegis Network, Dentsu India Pvt Ltd creates bespoke teams with experts from media, digital, performance marketing and creative, to think of integrated communication solutions that build both the brand and the business.

dentsu international’s presence in India comprises the global network brands Carat, iProspect, Isobar, Posterscope, Vizeum, MKTG, Amnet and mcgarrybowen. The network also includes the locally-acquired brands Milestone Brandcom, WATConsult, Fountainhead MKTG, the Perfect Relations Group, mcgarrybowen India, Fractal Ink Design Studio Linked by Isobar, SVG Columbus and Merkle Sokrati.

Read Also: #BackToBusiness: Mirum India’s Naila Patel on the strategy that needs to be followed to bounce back

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook