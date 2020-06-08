Bang In The Middle announces strategic alliance with music agency Songfest India

The two agencies shall continue servicing their respective clients independently, while developing new ideas for potential clients together

Advertising agency Bang In The Middle has announced a strategic alliance with Mumbai based music agency Songfest India. The alliance shall bring together Bang In The Middle’s expertise in brand communication, storytelling and campaign building along with Songfest India’s music ideas, influencer reach and an understanding of new digital platforms.

According to the agency, the alliance is in response to the growing need of brands to reach out to consumers via digital platforms such as TikTok, Helo, Instagram and YouTube, especially in wake of the Covid 19 pandemic. In the post Covid-era, brands shall gravitate even more towards digital content to connect with their consumers, Naresh Gupta, co-founder and chief strategy officer, Bang In The Middle said. “The association with Songfest shall enable us to provide a new array of music based offerings to new and existing clients and shall enable them to reach out to newer audiences across different digital platforms,” he added further.

For Prathap Suthan, co-founder and chief creative officer, Bang In The Middle, in this age of co-creation, the agency aims to collaborate and create innovative music IPs that are not only highly engaging but also seamlessly allow a brand to convey its message to the viewer.

As per the partnership, the two agencies shall continue servicing their respective clients independently, while developing new ideas for potential clients together. “The alliance shall allow us to leverage Bang In The Middle’s expertise in creative storytelling, building brands and crafting hugely successful and memorable campaigns to create strong concepts,” Gaurav Dagaonkar, co-founder and chief executive officer, Songfest India added.

The music agency claims to have started working on several projects. “Work has already begun on a TikTok based campaign for a brand, as well as a series of shot-from-home music videos for another,” Meghna Mittal, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Songfest India stated.

