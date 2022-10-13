Bandhan Bank ropes in Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador

Bandhan Bank has brought Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador. Bandhan Bank is a pan India bank that provides banking services through its 5,644 banking outlets spread across 34 of the 36 states and union territories in the country. As per the company, Ganguly will help amplify the brand message of the bank and endorse the products and services of the bank.

There is a lot of congruence in the values that Ganguly and Bandhan Bank embody, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD and CEO, Bandhan Bank, said. “Ganguly has been one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team due to his foresight, dedication and commitment to the game. We are confident that this partnership will help us garner more attention, leading to greater awareness of the brand, and thus propelling us further in our growth story. This association is another step towards connecting strongly with consumers across the spectrum and reinforcing our ongoing mission of inclusive banking,” he added.

For Sourav Ganguly, Bandhan Bank is a purpose-led brand and is committed to creating sustainable impact at the ground level. “This resonates well with me as sustainable impact is what I have myself always aimed at, first as a captain and now as an administrator,” he highlighted.

In its earlier announcements, Bandhan Bank had mentioned that the key focus areas in the next few years would be diversification of the asset portfolio; strengthening people capabilities, including hiring fresh talent; the development of in-house technology, analytics and digital capabilities; and the consolidation of CASA (current account savings account) by developing deeper customer engagement. The Bank also plans to open 551 branches this fiscal.

Also Read: Meta unveils its cross-app brand campaign in India ‘Where can’t we go together’

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook