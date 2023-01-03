Bandhan Bank launched ‘Jahaan Bandhan, Wahaan Trust’ campaign

Bandhan Bank has launched its ‘Jahaan Bandhan, Wahaan Trust’ campaign featuring cricketer Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador. According to the company, this is the first time that Bandhan Bank has appointed a pan-India brand ambassador. The campaign was conceptualised by Leo Burnett Orchard, which was brought in as the bank’s creative agency in August 2022. The marketing campaign will be visible across TV, print, out-of-home (OOH), cinema and digital media, it claimed.

Bandhan Bank, in the last seven years, has established its presence in 34 states and union territories and has more than 2.77 crore customers, Apurva Sircar, head – marketing, Bandhan Bank, said. “Our campaign draws inspiration from this similar journey of both Ganguly and Bandhan Bank,” he added.

https://bandhanbank.com/trust-ka-bandhan-sourav-ganguly-ad-languages

The campaign uses the analogy of Ganguly’s career, who became the Bank’s customer soon after the Bank was launched seven years ago, to showcase the trust of customers and stakeholders that the brand has been able to achieve. It attempts to draw a parallel between the growth of Ganguly as a cricketer and the NGO-turned-bank.

