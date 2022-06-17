Banchharam’s assigns its social media marketing mandate to Social Neeti

Social Neeti has announced the addition of Banchharam’s – Eastern India’s sweetmeat brand for to its portfolio. “This partnership is one-of-a-kind due to the agency’s strategy of achieving desired objectives through the creation of exceptional thumb-stopping content. We’re looking forward to successful campaigns for our brand in order to attain the desired outcome that makes a difference. Moreover, Banchharam’s has continued to expand its boundaries with new products such as baked foods, sweet and savoury snacks, and quick bites, as has the agency’s ideation and marketing strategies,” Subhojit Ghosh, spokesperson for Banchharam’s, said.

The agency will manage the social media marketing communications for the brand. “We are entering into a partnership with Banchharam’s, which operates across multiple outlets in Kolkata and Bengaluru, to connect with its target audience. The brand has also marked its presence in the international markets by exporting packaged sweets in the departmental stores of the USA. To boost our association, we’ll use a 180-degree social media marketing approach backed by our experienced team to ensure the brand is on top of the latest digital trends,” Swarna Daga Mimani, founder of Social Neeti, stated.

“With our social media marketing approach, we aim to convey stories and take the audience on a nostalgic journey while also accelerating the brand’s expansion to a broader area. We aim to use a story-telling style to reach out to the public so that they can not only enjoy but also relive the nostalgia of the brand. We’re also bringing our tales by extending our marketing efforts to their offline shops as well. With our expertise and tools, we aim for unique designs and strategically designed commercials, bringing their versatile and occasional or seasonal menus to light and to the right crowd,” she added.

The agency also aims to improve the user experience on restaurant aggregator platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy, interacting with loyal customers and responding to complaints, and establishing a brand that is more connected to its customers.

