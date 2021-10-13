BalleBaazi.com brings Zaheer Khan on board as brand ambassador

Khan kickstarts his association with BalleBaazi.com with their upcoming national-level championship series for cricket fans

BalleBaazi.com has roped in Zaheer Khan as their brand ambassador. With this association, Khan will spearhead the company’s campaigns and special tournaments, exhibiting the skills required for playing and excelling in online fantasy sports (OFS).

Khan kickstarts his association with BalleBaazi.com with their upcoming national-level championship series for cricket fans. “While the series and its campaign will be revealed soon, cricket enthusiasts can expect it to be one of India’s biggest championship series they have ever participated in. It will be yet another never-seen-before concept, to be hosted on BalleBaazi.com, for the cricketing fans to showcase their talent in one of the most popular games of skill and go for glory,” the company said in a statement.

“Zaheer Khan personifies the skill and dedication, which blends well with our vision. We believe the hallmark for achieving success at anything, one needs to have an idol who has been known to do that, time and again. Through this association, we want Zaheer to play that role for our users. Zaheer has been at the forefront of India’s transformation into a world-class cricket team and we are hopeful that under his representation, BalleBaazi.com will revolutionise the OFS industry,” Saurabh Chopra, CEO of BalleBaazi.com said.

“I am excited to be representing BalleBaazi.com. It is interesting to see how skill-based games like fantasy sports in India have grown in the last five years. It is an absolute pleasure to acknowledge that the sports fans today, have turned from being just a spectator to a decision-maker basis their understanding and knowledge of the games. The segment overall has altered many misconceptions and emerged as an engaging sports gaming format. Happy to be a part of this popular and growing fantasy platform that glorifies and celebrates every sport in India with its unique take towards the segment,” Khan stated.

Read Also: Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya appoints Rohit Sharma as its brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook