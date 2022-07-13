Balaji Telefilms names Abhishek Kumar as the Group CEO

Balaji Telefilms has announced the appointment of Abhishek Kumar as the group chief executive officer. At Balaji, he will be responsible for the overall growth and success of the group. Kumar moves on from Jupiter Capital, wherein he was working as the chief operating officer (COO) and general partner of the new Funds of the group.

“We are pleased to have Kumar as group CEO, and are confident that he is the right person to lead Balaji to the next stage of growth and value creation. He is a seasoned leader with a stellar leadership reputation. The Indian media sector is undergoing massive change which also creates enormous opportunities for us at Balaji, and Kumar will lead the efforts with the rest of the team, to seize these opportunities and create value for all our stakeholders,” Shobha Kapoor, managing director, Balaji Telefilms said.

Before Jupiter Capital, Kumar was running a venture capital network, at Rainforest Venture Network as managing partner and was also an advisor and partner to multiple family offices for technology and consumer investments.

“I am of the view that content will continue to remain a key and exciting space irrespective of the platform and value being attributed to creators of content. Hence, at Balaji, I believe that I can add significant value through my experience in business strategy, M&A, operations and investing in technology and media,” Kumar stated.

Kumar comes with a rich experience of over 20 years in business strategy, M&A, operations and investing in technology and media. He has been associated with brands such as Rainforest Ventures, Snapdeal, TV18 Broadcast Limited, and NDTV.

Read Also: Globale Media launches programmatic self-serve cloud-based platform GMX

Read Also: Sale of online space for advertisement to attract 18% GST: AAR

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook