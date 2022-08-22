Balaji Motion Pictures ropes in Bhavini Sheth to head the studio as COO

Balaji Motion Pictures has appointed Bhavini Sheth as the chief operating officer. Prior to this appointment, Sheth was with Amazon Studios where she was heading business affairs for India for four years. She was responsible for all business matters and strategy in relation to original content across all languages, including series such as ‘The Family Man’ ‘Mirzapur’, and upcoming international shows like ‘Citadel’.

“We are confident that Bhavini Sheth is the right person to take the brand to the next stage of growth and newer heights. She is a seasoned leader with a stellar reputation. With the insights that she has gleaned through her successful tenure in the industry, she will add value to the company as the new COO of Balaji Motion Pictures,” Ektaa R Kapoor, joint managing director, Balaji Telefilms, said.

Leading the studio in her new role at Balaji Motion Pictures, Sheth will be responsible for building the new film slate, articulating the studio’s business strategy, initiating new business avenues, and partnering with a new pool of talent. She will be working directly with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

According to Bhavini Sheth, chief operating officer, Balaji Motion Pictures, the company has always aimed to stay ahead of the curve and bring unconventional and heartfelt stories that stand out. “Working with some of the strongest women leaders of our time and visionaries like Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor, is indeed a valuable opportunity for me. Producing was always innate and this is the optimal time for me to venture into the movies business,” she added.

Sheth has over 10 years of professional experience in the entertainment industry and brings with her extensive expertise in content production. A practicing lawyer who initially started her career with Naik Naik & Co, had also built her own business where she advised and strategised business initiatives and mergers for some of the most renowned and successful talent, producers, and studios to build valuation and Intellectual Property (IP) early on in her career.

