Bajaj Pulsar rolls out two-part ad for Pulsar N160

Bajaj Pulsar has released a two-part advertisement that was aired during the India versus South Africa match. The film for Pulsar N160, created by advertising firm Ogilvy, encouraged viewers to scan an embedded QR code to come to the second film. The film displays the performance and control of Pulsar N160.

For its new avatar as Pulsar N160, we had to deliver a communication package that would talk about the category-first feature of dual channel ABS, Narayan Sundararaman, head, marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said. “In this cluttered media environment, we thought our best chance would be to involve the viewer and nudge them towards a film… do they want to watch an ‘uncensored’ ad of motorcycling action? It’s great to see that the answer is a resounding yes,” he added.

With this ad, Bajaj Auto has chosen to go a completely different way for advertising this latest addition to the Pulsar range, an official statement read.

“We made an ad in an ad. First, we made a censored Pulsar ad for TV and released it with a QR code. The film invites Pulsar fans to scan and view the uncensored Pulsar ad,” Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, stated. The ad has been spread across TV, newspaper, outdoors, and even on posters.

Bajaj Auto claims to have sold 18 million motorcycles in over 79 countries. It additionally claims that two out of three bikes sold internationally carry a Bajaj badge. The company also states that it is the world’s largest manufacturer of three-wheelers. Bajaj Auto claims to be the first two-wheeler company in the world to have reached a market cap of Rs one trillion.

Also Read: Vector Brand Solutions appoints Mark Mcdonald as chief creative officer

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook