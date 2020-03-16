Bajaj Group partners with VMLY&R to enhance its digital presence

The new site will allow users to see the evolution of the Bajaj Group from what it was yesterday, to what it is and aims to be

In order to enhance its digital presence, Bajaj Group has appointed VMLY&R India to highlight the brand’s identity over the platforms. As part of the mandate, VMLY&R’s initial task will be to strengthen the brand’s digital platforms with a new interface to showcase Bajaj’s philosophy ‘Think Tomorrow.’

VMLY&R will be responsible for creating a new website for Bajaj that will focus on the four tenets of the brand namely Indian at heart, visionary outlook, ambitious doers and growing together. With the brand’s businesses on a growth trajectory, we continue to impact millions of lives through our Foundation initiatives for farmers by developing grassroots infrastructure, Swati Bhattacharya, chief communications and brand officer, Bajaj Group said. “Our new brand identity gives shape to our vision of building a unified Bajaj Group brand that leverages synergies across group businesses and drives a common culture based on our heritage and future ambitions,” she added.

According to the agency, it will use the stories of Bajaj’s past as an inspiration to reimagine their digital presence. With sections for all stakeholders, including partners, investors, career seekers and media, the new site will allow users to see the evolution of the Bajaj Group from what it was yesterday, to what it is today & what it aims to be tomorrow. “We will be launching Bajaj’s first new site, followed by the rest of their digital ecosystem, to help them connect with their community across every touch point,” Saurabh Mathur, business head, experience & technology, VMLY&R India, said.

The website, which will be launched in August this year will represent how the company sees itself interacting within its community and put the brand’s philosophy in the digital space through various touch points starting with the website, Bhattacharya explained.

Read Also: JK Technosoft brings Aloke Paskar on board as president and CEO



Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook