Bajaj Finserv showcases innovations over centuries in ‘Better Never Stops’ campaign

Bajaj Financial Services has launched a new campaign ‘Better Never Stops’ to highlight how it has innovated and evolved to stay relevant over the years. Conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu, the campaign has been launched across general entertainment channels (GEC), business and news channels as well as the digital platforms.

The campaign showcases the evolution of buying patterns over different time periods, indicating the need to innovate. Bajaj Finserv is a brand that has grown to a huge leadership position on the back of relentless innovation, Umesh Shrikhande, CEO, Taproot Dentsu said. “This strong brand belief needed to be communicated in a manner that’s simple yet impactful and that is what we have endeavoured to do,” he added.

According to the agency, the campaign encapsulates the fundamental work ethos of the company that stands to make the lives of its customers easier through its innovations. Bajaj Finserv’s philosophy of evolving for the better is what the campaign tries to capture – brought to life with an allegorical story of currency through the ages, Neeraj Kanitkar, senior creative director, Taproot Dentsu added. “The focus of the film was intended to showcase the importance of improving over the period of time. This was depicted through the settings in the film which showcased how the world would have been, had the human race as a whole simply rested on its laurels and did not try to improve,” he explained.

Bajaj Finserv, a Bajaj Holdings & Investments brand, is an Indian financial services company involved in the business of lending, asset management, wealth management and insurance. The company employs over 20,154 employees at 1409 locations and is engaged in consumer finance businesses, life insurance, and general insurance.

