Bajaj Electricals unveils its new range of fans through ‘Fan Nahin Fantastic’ campaign

Bajaj Electricals Ltd. has launched its new range of fans through a new campaign, ‘Fan Nahin Fantastic’ to help consumers have a pleasant summer experience. The brand’s latest offering caters to the requirements of its consumers highlighted in Bajaj Electricals’ consumer research. The campaign ‘Fan nahin Fantastic’ is live across TV, print, digital and in-store and showcases that the capability of a fan can deliver much more than just air circulation. The campaign has been conceptualised by creative agency McCann Worldgroup India.

For Krishna Raman, business head, consumer products, Bajaj Electricals Limited, over the years the company has tried to understand the requirements of the consumer and have added super high-speed, silent and decorative fans to our existing vast range. “The latest campaign ‘Fan Nahi Fantastic’ is an interesting articulation of the changing needs of today’s modern consumer and we hope the new TVC shown in a lighter vein will strike a chord with them. With the latest range, we aim to go beyond the basic requirement of fans as an appliance by enhancing functionality and appearance in a way that enables our fans to seamlessly fit in our consumer’s daily life,” he added.

The first ad film revolves around the high-speed fan. The film showcases a man in the shower, fully dressed in a suit and drenched. As soon as he gets out of the bathroom, he faces high power wind, dries up almost instantly and gets on with his day. The TVC highlights that Bajaj Electricals’ super high-speed fan whirls quickly and rapidly pushes a significant volume of air. In the film on silent fans, the camera witnesses two ants conversing by a windowsill who are suddenly startled by a man shushing them as he is unable to sleep due to their constant chatter. This ad film brings out a humorous take on silence, further highlighting the quality of Bajaj’s silent fan.

The agency wanted to create a sharp, disruptive, and humorous storytelling that is completely driven by functionality and highlights the product proposition, Ashish Chakravarty, executive director and head of creative, McCann Worldgroup, said. “The new range of Bajaj fans are designed with technological innovation that offer a bouquet of consumer benefits, tailored to the varied demands of the new-age consumers. And our campaign idea “Fan Nahin Fantastic” demonstrates and underlines this unique proposition,” he highlighted.

