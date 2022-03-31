Bajaj Electricals unveils its air coolers range with a new ad campaign

Consumer appliances brand Bajaj Electricals Limited has launched a multimedia campaign for the new air coolers range around the thought ‘cools like ice. looks so nice’. The ad film aims to connect with Indian consumers looking for a pleasant summer experience. Conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India, the ad campaign depicts a drone camera view navigating through a range of landscapes. The camera view starts atop the mountains, shows snow-clad trees into a long valley beneath them, moves through heavy clouds and fog towards a frozen lake and waterfall, and eventually reveals the range of Bajaj Air Coolers.

The pandemic forced consumers to stay indoors for most parts of the past two years where they realised the importance of having a better quality of life at home, Krishna Raman, business head, consumer products, Bajaj Electricals Limited, said. “This led to an increased focus on the aesthetic appeal of the products while having a solid functionality. At Bajaj Electricals, we have capitalised on this shift in consumer preference and offered products that have the best of both worlds. As a testament to this and ahead of the summer season, we have launched a new range of air coolers, and our new brand film plays a key role in demonstrating both the aesthetic features and functional benefits to the end consumer. We are sure the brand film will strike a right chord with our consumers and ultimately increase consideration for our cutting-edge products,” he highlighted.

For Ashish Chakravarty, executive director and head of creative, McCann Worldgroup, with visual storytelling, supported by products high on aesthetics and technology innovation, this campaign is designed to appeal to the aspirations of new age consumers. “Bajaj Air Cooler campaign idea demonstrates how easy it is to get a feel of cold places in the comfort of your home, especially during summers,” he added.

