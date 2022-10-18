Bajaj Electricals Ltd. unveils its new brand positioning, ‘Bajaj: Built For Life’

Bajaj Electricals Ltd. has unveiled its latest brand positioning, ‘Bajaj: Built For Life’. The brand claims that this is a large-scale transformation campaign for the brand which is backed by consumer insights, innovation, and robust research and development (R&D) capabilities to offer a strong product portfolio for enhancing customer experience. The campaign has been leveraged across TV, print, digital and in-store, the company claims. The campaign film was created and conceptualised by creative agency McCann Worldgroup India.

At Bajaj Electricals, the consumers are at the heart of the business, Anuj Poddar, managing director (MD) and CEO, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., said. “Our visual identity will be smarter and more contemporary across all touch points. At a strategic level, this establishes a focused platform that we will build upon with a range of product offerings over the coming months and years which will set the stage for driving our future growth,” he added.

As per the company, the brand’s category-wise research highlighted multiple consumer pain points in each category, which have been addressed by considerable investments in R&D and product design. Thus, the new positioning of ‘Built For Life’ is a promise of durability and their resultant portfolio of home appliances is high endurance, aesthetically pleasing and low maintenance, the company added.

