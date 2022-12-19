Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil unveils Kiara Advani as brand ambassador for new campaign

Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil has unveiled actor Kiara Advani as the new brand ambassador. As per the company, Advani will be featured in its latest ‘Boring Nahi, Ban Ja Toofani’ campaign which aims to connect the brand with young women to further consolidate its market lead in the segment, it claimed.

Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil is one of India’s leading almond hair oil brands with nearly 10% of the market share and nearly six crore customers, Jaideep Nandi, managing director, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, said. ” It has always been our endeavour to position ourselves responsibly and with integrity and Kiara mirrors those aspirations,” he added.

Moreover, the company said that as the new face of the brand, Advani will feature in a series of high-energy marketing campaigns and events in the coming months. The ‘Boring Nahi Ban Ja Toofani’ campaign revolves around styling hair without the worry of hair fall. The company claimed that the campaign will be covered across all major national and regional television channels and feature across all leading digital platforms.

