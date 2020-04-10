Bajaj Allianz Life rolls out live streaming health sessions for consumers

The live fitness sessions will be conducted on the company’s Facebook and Instagram pages

As the coronavirus lockdown continues to impact the daily routine of millions of people across the globe, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has rolled out a new initiative ‘Fitness from Home’ to ensure that people remain active while following the rules of social distancing. Under the initiative, fitness experts will conduct virtual fitness sessions on the company’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

The company has roped in various fitness experts such as Mandira Bedi as well as Anushka Panjwani to conduct the online sessions. According to Chandramohan Mehra, chief marketing officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, live sessions on Yoga, meditation, stress management and more will be provided by renowned fitness experts to keep people fit and active from the safe confines of their homes. “We believe that sustained good health is essential for pursuing one’s life goals which is longer than the current lockdown,” he added.

Furthermore, the company aims to promote the importance of staying active during these times. These sessions are being conducted for the company’s customers and the people at large to enable them to stay fit while being at home, and maintain their physical and mental well-being, the company said in a statement.

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance is a private life insurance company in India. The Company is a partnership between Bajaj Finserv Limited, a non-banking financial institution and Allianz SE- an asset manager and insurer. Commencing its operations in 2001, Bajaj Allianz Life has expanded its presence across the country. It serves millions of customers through its 556 branches, 80,000+ agents (as on 29 February 2020), as well as its online sales channel.

