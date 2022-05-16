Bajaj Allianz Life names Rajesh Krishnan as its chief, operations and customer experience

Bajaj Allianz Life has appointed Rajesh Krishnan as its new chief – operations and customer experience. In the new role, he will be responsible for enabling the brand build on its customer obsession journey through various strategic interventions and initiatives at the front and back end that will continue to strengthen the company’s business performance.

Customer centricity is at the core of our organisation’s transformation journey, and we now have Krishnan on board to continue to strengthen every aspect of our promise to the customer and all stakeholders, Tarun Chugh, MD and CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life, said. “His rich experience will help us drive enhanced synergies to achieve deeper stakeholder engagement, through best-in-class processes built to deliver safe, secure and seamless experiences across the board,” he added.

Krishnan is a seasoned BFSI specialist with over 25 years of experience in leadership roles. In his previous roles, he spearheaded several key projects to ensure last mile delivery of customer delight, and achievement of business goals. He has worked across brands such as ICICI Prudential Life, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Thomas Cook, among others. Prior to Bajaj Allianz Life, Krishnan was the chief – customer service and operations at Pramerica Life.

“The teams are focused to ensure we set new and higher benchmarks in the industry on customer experience. I look forward to an enriching experience with an organisation and its people who are focused on delivering excellence at every step,” Krishnan stated.

Bajaj Allianz Life is a private life insurance company in India. The company is a partnership between Bajaj Finserv Limited and Allianz SE. Commencing its operations in 2001, Bajaj Allianz Life claims to serve customers through its 509 branches, more than 96,000 agents (as on March 31, 2022), and a set of trusted partners and via its online sales channel.

