Bajaj Allianz Life launches ‘Ye Bhi Sahi Hai’ campaign

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has launched its latest brand campaign ‘Ye Bhi Sahi Hai.’ The campaign uses slice-of-life situations to spread awareness about the importance of ensuring a well-balanced financial portfolio to achieve future life goals like paying for child’s higher education, repaying home loans, going on foreign trips, among others.

As per the company, the ‘Ye Bhi Sahi Hai’ campaign will be a 360-degree outreach, including TVCs, print ads, OTT platforms, OOH advertising and digital and social media. The creative strategy behind the campaign is to make people recall guaranteed return plans as an imperative investment option.

Consumers have varying risk profiles at different life stages but they ultimately seek financial solutions which meet their future life goals with utmost ease and guarantee, Chandramohan Mehra, CMO, Bajaj Allianz Life said. “Keeping this insight in mind, we have launched our new campaign Ye Bhi Sahi Hai, which intends to create awareness about guaranteed return plans and how these plans can help individuals balance their risks well. We believe that even for investors who are not completely risk-averse, it is essential to park a certain amount of their money in safer instruments of investment; and that’s exactly the message we intend to send out via this campaign,” he added on the launch of the new campaign.

Bajaj Allianz Life is a private life insurance company in India. The company is a partnership between non-banking financial institution Bajaj Finserv Limited and Allianz SE. Commencing its operations in 2001, Bajaj Allianz Life claims that it serves customers through its 509 branches, over 1,16,000 agents (as on 31 December 2021), a set of partners and via its online sales channel.

