Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance launches #PlankToThank initiative

Ahead of 75th year of Independence Day celebrations, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has rolled out #PlankToThank campaign. As per the company, for every #PlankToThank video or picture uploaded by participants on social media, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance will contribute towards a program aimed at facilitating entrepreneurship amongst ex-servicemen. The re-skilling program aims to address the challenges of technical skills, access to capital and mentoring, when the ex-armed personnel initiate entrepreneurship post-retirement. The company would be monetarily contributing to the re-skilling program designed and implemented by iCreate India. For Chandramohan Mehra, chief marketing officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, the initiative is an expression of gratitude for the real heroes of India. “We are confident of a wide enthusiastic participation that captures the enormous respect and love Indian Armed Forces have amongst 1.4 billion Indians,” he added.

With an aim to promote good health and fitness, the company claims to have been conducting the Plank initiative since 2018, also contributing towards societal causes in association with relevant partners. The first edition, #36SecPlankChallenge, was linked to curing heart disorders amongst economically disadvantaged kids in collaboration with Hrudaya Foundation. The second edition, #PlankForIndia, supported the young Indian Olympians in association with OGQ.

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance is a partnership between two powerful and successful entities in their own right – Bajaj Finserv Limited and Allianz SE. Commencing its operations in 2001, Bajaj Allianz Life has expanded its presence across the country and has 509 branches.

Read Also: GOZOOP Group bags the integrated marketing mandate for Fit AF

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook