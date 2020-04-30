Bajaj Allianz Life asks to pursue life goals even during lockdown

The campaign aims to create optimism by communicating the importance of keeping oneself going and dreaming bigger

At a time when the entire nation has been asked to remain under a lockdown imposed by the Government, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has launched a digital campaign #GoalsNeverLockdown that encourages people to keep pursuing their life goals even while staying in. The campaign aims to create optimism by communicating the importance of keeping oneself going and dreaming bigger.

With consumers’ habits evolving, the film showcases how one should keep up and update themselves with the changes that are happening in their routine. Moreover, it also highlights that while the times may seem challenging right now, one should not defer from following their goals and keep searching for ways to keep moving ahead so that nothing could stop them from getting their life goals done. “Afterall, the lockdown only means restrictions on one’s movement, not on one’s thinking and Life Goals,” the brand said.

According to Chandramohan Mehra, chief marketing officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, the initiative resonates with the prevailing positive mindset amongst a certain section of audience who do not want the lockdown to hit a pause button on their life goals. “ The brand advocates to leverage the opportunity to pursue long neglected passions, acquire new skills and focus on health so that Life Goals remain on track,” he added.

Commencing its operations in 2001, Bajaj Allianz Life has in less than two decades expanded its presence across the country. It serves millions of customers through its 556 branches, 80,000+ agents (as on 31 March 2020), a comprehensive set of trusted partners and through its online sales channel. The company was formed in partnership between Bajaj Finserv Limited – a non-banking financial institution and Allianz SE- an asset manager and insurer.

