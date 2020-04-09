Bajaj Allianz lauds the efforts of frontline workers in its latest campaign

The video aims to send out a global message of solidarity and positivity

In order to appreciate the frontline workers for their selfless efforts at the time of the coronavirus pandemic, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company has released a new campaign #CareWillOvercome. Conceptualised by WATConsult, the video intends to give out the message of hope and care in the world amid the outbreak of covid-19 as well as highlight the efforts of the frontline workers who are risking their lives everyday to help control the situation.

The video showcases compelling images of doctors, medical workers, police officers and citizens who are doing every bit to help people deal with the global crisis. According to Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company, the video aims to send out a global message of solidarity and positivity, giving a ray of hope to each one around the world. “It is only through care – for ourselves, for our loved ones and for the people who are at the frontlines – that we can come out of this stronger and rise. Hence, the message of caring enough to be brave, informed and responsible,” he explained.

The music in the video is sung in different languages from across the world to express the borderless unity and togetherness during this pandemic, the company said in a statement. In such a grim situation like this a word of ‘Hope’ and ‘Care’ means a lot, Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult added. “We should not forget the fact that there is a huge lot outside battling for us, risking their lives as well as emotions just for ‘us’. This video is an ode of salute to them and has been conceptualized keeping in mind the importance of bringing in a positive feeling that we are ‘in it together’ and ‘we will overcome this together,’ she elaborated.

Read Also: ITC salutes frontline workers for their efforts during coronavirus

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook