Bajaj Allianz General Insurance launches ‘Unloop the Loop’ campaign

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has launched ‘Unloop the Loop’ campaign in collaboration with WATConsult, an Isobar Company. The campaign is designed to emphasise the need for helping friends, family, and colleagues struggling with anxiety and consists of four films. The videos revolve around different topics such as relationship, work, and general wellbeing. Moreover, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has designed a mental health care kit with a step-by-step guide to initiate the mental health conversation.

According to Tapan Singhel, MD and CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Covid-19 pandemic has not just affected us physically, but also mentally. People have been anxious and uncertain, because of this virus which has affected millions across the world, Singhel noted.

“It’s during times like these where negative emotions are at their peak, we as a brand thought we needed to step in and say, that we do care and so do people around you. I’m sure that this mental healthcare kit will act as a guide and make people open up, but most importantly restore hope to emerge stronger from this and every crisis we face in future,” Singhel noted.

When the mental health situation in India started worsening during the pandemic, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance launched ‘The Empathy Pre-Roll’ campaign last year. The #UnloopTheLoop campaign has been launched as the second leg to create empathy for the ones undergoing vicious loops of negative thoughts. As stated by Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group, all of us have been stuck in the loop of negative thoughts at some point in our life. However, the intensity varies for each one of us. Hence is imperative to welcome these life-saving mental health conversations and act as a safe space for each other, Dingra noted.

“We often want to reach out to the other person but don’t know how to make it happen. Most of the time, it is even difficult for us to imagine what the other person is going through. I believe that empathy is an understated value. It can bridge the gaps between the listener and the worrier. Just this one simple act has the most powerful effect on the one who has been struggling to unloop the loop themselves. And I believe we have taken one big step forward through this campaign,” Sahil Shah, managing partner, WATConsult, stated.

