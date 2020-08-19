Bajaj Allianz General Insurance highlights #ContactlessCare in new campaign

The film depicts the evolution of care in the changing times to reflect its commitment to go contactless

Insurance firm Bajaj Allianz General Insurance along with digital agency WATConsult has rolled out a new digital commercial under the brand’s #CaringlyYours property. The film depicts how the meaning of care has changed in the new normal and highlights the brand’s commitment towards being contactless amidst the changing consumer needs.

The film presents some real slices of life such as online classes, celebratory video calls, work from home setups, and more – ways through which we have transformed ourselves to maintain minimum or zero contact with each other for the safety of everyone. “While the world is turning toward a contactless life, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has also converted its care to contactless in a bid to keep its users safe. By just logging into the app, visiting its website, or simply connecting on WhatsApp, users can now buy, renew, or even claim their insurance through a completely contactless service, a process evolved to match the needs of the current times,” the company said in a statement.

According to Tapan Singhel, MD and CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, throughout this pandemic, the company has been tirelessly catering to its customers through the digital channels. “While going contactless has ensured that all our customers’ insurance needs are met in a safe and convenient way, we wanted to also showcase that even though social distance has kept us away, we continue to care for them,” he added further.

Extending the brand’s philosophy of #CaringlyYours, with the newly launched #ContactlessCare insurance policy, we wanted to highlight how digitally showing ‘care’ is as equal as being physically present to appreciate, support, or celebrate your known and loved ones, Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult said. “Revolving around the everyday nuances of our lives, the video shares insights on how, in these changing times, purchasing a general insurance policy can also be done online, from the comfort of our homes,” she elaborated.

