Bail Kolhu unveils a digital film ahead of Raksha Bandhan

BL Agro, for its flagship product Bail Kolhu, has launched a digital campaign #PyaarKiBarni, which has gone live from August 9 on all social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Instagram, Sharechat and DTH. The campaign unfolds with a man pickling mangoes while reminiscing about his mother doing the same, waiting for the salted and spiced mangoes to be seasoned in the sun and finally bringing the pickle to his sister.

For the campaign, we wanted Bail Kolhu to take a step back and let the bond between a sister and brother shine, Ghanshyam Khandelwal, chairman, BL Agro, said. “We also wanted to evolve the idea we conceptualised for #RasodeMeinMardHai – breaking the preconceived notion that the kitchen is solely a woman’s arena and promoting men cooking. So, the #PyaarKiBarni campaign showcases both. A man carries on the tradition of pickling. A custom that is conventionally passed down from mother to daughter or daughter-in-law. And a brother celebrates a family’s love by fulfilling a fleeting and melancholic wish of his sister,” Khandelwal added.

The campaign for Raksha Bandhan was conceptualised, scripted and filmed by Leads Brand Connect. “BL Agro has always been a socially conscious company and their communication for Bail Kolhu, visionary. When we were ideating the campaign, highlighting these were essential. The campaign was born from the bittersweet realisation that during certain moments in life, like when you’re about to become a parent, what matters most is the bond you share with loved ones. And even something as simple as a brother answering a sister’s craving for an ‘achaar’, made extra special with Bail Kolhu’s flavour, can make that bond more momentous and memorable,” Sanjay Srivastava, CEO, Leads Brand Connect, stated.

Based in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, BL Agro Industries Ltd. has been committed to providing quality food products. The company today claims to have one of the largest distribution networks amongst all branded edible oil and food product players in India, with over 58,000 retailers.

