Baidyanath launches ‘Sahi Vidhi, Behtar Immunity’ campaign featuring Pankaj Tripathi

Baidyanath Chyawanprash has launched a new integrated campaign, ‘Sahi Vidhi, Behtar Immunity’, to promote its Chyawanprash. With this campaign, the brand wants to reinforce its position as the most authentic and complete Chyawanprash. The campaign is live across above-the-line (ATL) and below-the-line (BTL) mediums, as per an official statement. It features the new face of Baidyanath Chyawanprash, Pankaj Tripathi. “This campaign provides the consumer with the right tools and knowledge to make an informed decision when evaluating Chyawanprash, and we felt Pankaj Tripathi, with his bonafide connect with the audience, would be the appropriate choice to deliver such a powerful message,” Ajay Sharma, director, Baidyanath, said.

The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by GREY Group. According to Ketan Desai, chief operating officer, GREY group India, Baidyanath has been promoting traditional wisdom of Ayurveda much before it became fashionable. The campaign is encouraging people to check what goes inside their Chyawanprash before making a choice along with promoting Baidyanath Chyawanprash, Desai noted.

“Just like for other healthcare brands, we want them to make the choice of their Chyawanprash brand an informed one. And with Pankaj Tripathi, we have a credible figure of authority to drive home the message,” Desai said.

To reposition the Chyawanprash category and shift the focus of the conversation from ingredients to the process, Baidyanath was looking for someone who could embody the same values as the brand, and is perceived as authentic, simple, effortless, and has originality, Ramesh Yadav, CMO, Baidyanath, said.

“It didn’t take much deliberation as Pankaj Tripathi emerged as a natural choice. The fact that Pankaj Tripathi himself has been a loyal user of various Baidyanath products for many years, made it a perfect match,” Yadav added.

