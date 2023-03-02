Bagrry’s appoints Jayant Kapre as Managing Director and CEO

Bagrrys India Private Limited, a breakfast cereals and health food category brand, has announced the appointment of Jayant Kapre as managing director and chief executive officer. As per the company, Kapre will focus on accelerating growth and sharpening the brand’s commercial advantage. As the MD & CEO, he will be responsible for devising and executing a robust growth strategy for Bagrry’s.

With an experience of over 26 years in the FMCG sector, primarily in the food space, he has held leadership roles at brands like Wrigley, Frito Lay, McVitie’s and Britannia, and others. Kapre is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad. He was associated with Avon as the managing director before joining Bagrry’s.

According to a company statement, Kapre will focus on strengthening the brand’s foundation and attaining sustainable market growth. He will lead the brand in expanding into newer categories.

“At Bagrry’s, our vision has been to transform our family business into an institution driven by some of the finest consumer minds. Jayant brings with him decades of unparalleled leadership experience in the FMCG and food processing space, and also resonates with our core values.” said Aditya Bagri, director, Bagrry’s Group.

