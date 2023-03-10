Bagrrys adds organic honey to its product portfolio

Bagrrys India Private Limited, has announced the launch of Bagrry’s Organic Wild Honey. By foraying into the premium honey and preserves category, the brand aims to enhance the overall experience of consuming 100% natural organic honey by providing a wholesome and nutritious solution. With this launch, the brand extends its product portfolio into new categories.

As per the company, the factors that differentiate the product from others are, the brands ethical and hygienic harvesting practices. Bagrry’s Organic Wild Honey is harvested through an ethical and sustainable process without harming bees or nature, in compliance with Good Bee keeping Practices (GBP).

The company claims that the product is sourced directly from organic farms which are free from harmful chemicals / pesticides and product is backed up by proper Organic certification from renowned regulatory bodies.

Speaking about the new launch, Aditya Bagri, director, Bagrry’s Group says, “Bagrry’s always endeavours to offer its consumers with the best and most inventive solutions for their wellbeing and nutritional requisites. We witness an ample opportunity to enhance the Bagrry’s brand with this extension and provide a differentiated consumer experience. The New Bagrry’s Organic Wild Honey is enriched with necessary vitamins and has no added sugar thus, will offer consumers with a rich, irresistible taste without compromising on their health. So, bless your body with the goodness of Bagrry’s Organic Wild Honey and Nourish your gut with the healthy benefits of raw, pure, and unpasteurized organic wild honey.”

Bagrry’s Organic Wild Honey is 100% authentic organic wild honey which is certified after thorough testing by Government approved labs, claims the company.

