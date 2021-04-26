BackToBusiness: Sirona Hygiene’s Deep Bajaj on the strategy that needs to be followed to bounce back

Deep Bajaj, CEO and co-founder, Sirona Hygiene

As brands try to find a sign of semblance post a period of uncertainty, it has become more important than ever to understand and evolve as per changing consumer expectations. From selling goods online to incorporating consumer feedback are some of the ways brands are trying to remain relevant. Deep Bajaj, CEO and co-founder, Sirona Hygiene, talks about how brands and agencies can engage with their consumers–

On the playbook, brands and agencies need to adapt to the new normal

Covid is here for some time, it is important for all of us to start thinking like Gypsies did. Whenever things resume, all policies and operations need to be built in nomadic style.

On the gradual return of the business – how much of it is restored, and the new trends that can be spotted compared to pre-Covid times

Hygiene-consciousness is here to stay! We have introduced many India-first products in the country for our women. Initially, adoption was by early adopters, however, with Covid we have seen a spike across the board. People have had a very steep learning curve – we have learnt how dangerous infections can be. In our case, PeeBuddy was India’s first stand and Pee device for women. Initially, it was used by those prone to UTI or by pregnant ladies. Now, the sale has gone up even otherwise. Same is the case with Sirona range, Natural Intimate wash, or Natural Anti chafing rash cream has seen a sudden spike with people becoming more aware. The same trend is visible in Sirona Menstrual cups with more and more women moving to it to avoid monthly buying of pads or rashes. These are all new trends.

On how brands can create at-home meaningful experiences for consumers

We will have to get more direct. Entire offline channels are disrupted and it’s a great opportunity for brands to think of ways to earn customer confidence. Whether it is with before time delivery, keeping them updated, rewards, subscriptions or just surprising them – customers earned at this time will always be your customer if you can serve them well. We need to be imaginative and experimental.

On the contribution of online versus offline outlets and how brands can make the most of the shift towards digital

At Sirona, we talk about unaddressed Intimate and Menstrual hygiene issues – the big taboo conversation. While in urban India things are still getting relaxed in educated households, in tier 2 and tier 3 towns, the walls are way too high. Technology and logistics were anyway revamping this – (with technology – reaching customers became easy, payments gateways/wallets made things simpler and with logistics – delivering them products has become easy). Now with Covid, people have become used to exploring and buying products online. Brands must adopt a digital-first strategy for the next five years.

On how your category has evolved and the steps to be undertaken by brands to connect within tier 2, 3, 4 markets and beyond

Think digital, think rural India and build products and strategy for them. Next decade is all about digital revolution and India as well as Bharat will be online – and tier 2, tier 3, and tier 4 have better disposable income.

