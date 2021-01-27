BackToBusiness: Adobe’s Sunder Madakshira on the way forward for brands in 2021

Sunder Madakshira, head of marketing, Adobe India

As organisations have entered the recovery phase following a grim period, the role of data and digital has accelerated in providing relevant consumer experience. “Over the last few months, everybody has understood the criticality of digital. To build future-ready organisations, the key is to be agile, creative, data-driven, and active socially,” Sunder Madakshira, head of marketing, Adobe India told BrandWagon Online. As per him, being data-driven helps organisations to be objective and it becomes easier to align the organisation so it moves faster.

Moreover, the role of ‘humanising’ a brand has also grown as consumers are increasingly being exposed to information on digital. “It is very important to provide a level of delightful, personal and relevant experience in real-time. While it is a great time to engage with your customers using a digital channel, it is a bad time to overdo it as well. Organisations need to provide authentic information and make consumers believe that they actually know who their users are– their motivations and aspirations,” Madakshira added. For brands, it is the time to go to the next level of agility, which is about coping up with the world which is hybrid in nature.

Watch the full interview here:

