Bacardi India ropes in Zeenah Vilcassim as marketing director

Bacardi India has announced the appointment of Zeenah Vilcassim as marketing director. Vilcassim joined the India leadership team in her new role on April 1 and heads consumer and customer marketing across the entire Bacardi portfolio of brands. Bringing over a decade of leadership experience in strategy and consulting to her role, Vilcassim will be key in driving synergies across marketing, commercial and finance teams to ensure campaigns are effective, impactful and deliver on business goals. She will be based out of the company’s Gurugram head office and report to Sanjit Randhawa, managing director, Bacardi India.

Vilcassim began her career with Bacardi four years ago as global brand director for DEWAR’S Scotch whisky. During this time, she focused on growing the brand’s footprint in emerging markets and oversaw the marketing of three award winning innovations, achieving record sell out volumes of each. Over the last year, Dewar’s saw the highest growth for the brand in over a decade.

“During my time as global director for DEWAR’S Scotch whisky, India was – and still is – one of our most exciting markets. It is incredibly diverse, dynamic and constantly evolving. Each one of our iconic brands has an opportunity to play an authentic role in the hearts and minds of the Indian consumer. I can’t wait to get started and bring a little bit of creative rebellion into all that we do,” Vilcassim said.

Vilcassim began her career as an Economist and moved to a management consultant role in global banking at Ernst and Young. She has held previous positions within Digital Analytics and Content and also led the entire UK operations as managing director at Protein before joining the team at Bacardi.

“As we continue to build and grow our portfolio in the country, we are thrilled to have Zeenah as part of the India leadership team. She has played an integral role in the DEWAR’S brand’s global journey and will now be instrumental in driving the strategic direction and growth for the entire brand portfolio of Bacardi in India. With consumer at the heart of all our efforts, we will work closely to deliver on moments that matter and create solutions as well as campaigns that resonate with our audiences,” Randhawa added.

