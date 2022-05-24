Baby care brand Pampers launches new campaign with Shreya Ghoshal

Baby care brand Pampers has rolled out a film as part of a new campaign featuring singer Shreya Ghoshal. As per the company, the campaign film aims to provide an ideal solution to new parents – a lullaby by Shreya Ghoshal to put the baby to sleep and the anti-rash and wetness protection properties of Pampers that keeps the baby asleep for the entire night.

Pampers has always ensured the absolute best for a baby’s health and happiness, Abhishek Desai, vice president, head of babycare business, Procter & Gamble, said. “Through this new product launch, Pampers is upgrading to a softer and fast absorbing diaper that keeps baby’s skin protected through the night,” he added further.

In the campaign film, Ghoshal is seen singing a lullaby to help her baby sleep. After singing the lullaby, she talks about how a parent can avoid discomfort for their baby due to wetness and rashes with the new Pampers diaper. The film goes on to show how even if a baby sleeps with a mother’s lori, using the wrong diaper can disrupt a baby’s sleep and keep them awake through the night. Ghoshal has also re-recorded four regional lullabies for Pampers which are scheduled to be released soon, the company said.

For Rajdeepak Das, CEO and chief creative officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett, Pampers has always championed baby’s health and happiness through best-in-class products. “Through this film, we wanted to reiterate this promise to parents. And Shreya Ghoshal amplifies this message by choosing Pampers for her little one while rendering her voice for regional baby lullabies,” he added.

P&G serves consumers in India with a portfolio of brands such as Vicks, Ariel, Tide, Whisper, Olay, Gillette, AmbiPur, Pampers, Pantene, Oral-B, among others. P&G operates through three entities in India.

