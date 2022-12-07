Baazi Games onboards Himank Tripathi as the company’s chief communications officer

Online gaming startup, Baazi Games has appointed Himank Tripathi as the company’s chief communications officer and spokesperson. According to the company, Tripathi will be responsible for leading and driving the overall communication strategy for the company. Through the appointment, the company aims to further advance its leadership position in the real money gaming segment.

Over the years, Baazi Games has been constantly contributing towards nurturing the growth of the poker ecosystem and real money gaming sector in India, Navkiran Singh, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Baazi Games, claimed. “As we move into the next phase of growth, building and expanding our marketing capabilities is vital. Tripathi’s knowledge of marketing and communication across industries will be crucial to driving strategic conversations to further accelerate growth while strengthening our positioning in the industry,” he added.

Tripathi has over 20 years of experience in stakeholder engagement and external communications across industries. Prior to his current appointment, he was leading external affairs and investor relations for EaseMyTrip and has worked with other renowned brands such as Tata, Vodafone, Facebook, NASSCOM, Xiaomi, Magicpin, BlackBerry and HP.

