B2B marketers in India are keen to focus on brand building: LinkedIn Survey

Despite nearly two-thirds of B2B marketing leaders in India experiencing budget cuts, the majority (94%) remain optimistic about their marketing strategy for the next six months, as per a survey by professional network platform LinkedIn. As per the survey, B2B marketers in India are keen to focus on brand building with more than two-thirds (69%) saying they will maintain or increase spend in this area in the next six months. The most commonly cited reasons are because B2B marketers believe a strong brand supports long-term sales (67%), and it helps brands stay top of mind for buyers (63%). Over two-fifths (44%) also say it helps them attract talent.

It is encouraging to see B2B marketers in India lead with optimism amidst global uncertainty, Sachin Sharma, director, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions said. “Curbing ad spends may seem cost effective, but perceptive marketers know that the road to recovery can be tough for brands without continued marketing efforts. B2B marketers will need creative, purpose-driven solutions that can bring value to customers, and build greater recall and memorability for their brands. It is clear that the biggest challenge facing marketers right now is proving marketing ROI to the business, which is crucial to strengthening future budgets. There is a strong need for more education around marketing effectiveness so the true value that B2B marketers deliver is clearly understood by key stakeholders in the organisation.”

The survey further revealed that B2B marketers in India say that measuring campaign effectiveness and proving return on investments (ROI) of marketing investments (21%) is one their three biggest challenges – tied with attracting and retaining top talent (21%), and second only to unlocking the potential of new technologies (25%) such as metaverse, non-fungible token (NFT), and artificial intelligence (AI). In these circumstances, B2B marketers in India are stepping up to do more with less to continue staying top of mind.

Given the looming uncertainty, B2B marketers in India believe creativity (63%) will be the most important skill for marketers to navigate the ongoing challenges, followed by efficiency (60%), problem solving (53%) and innovation (53%), the survey highlighted. It added that B2B marketers see this time as an opportunity to invest in building relationships and trust with customers (33%), and a chance to stay relevant and rethink their brand story (27%). Over the next six months, B2B marketing campaign objectives will focus on demonstrating commitment to sustainability (58%), helping customers (57%), and being purpose-driven (51%) to drive effective business results.

LinkedIn also highlighted advice for B2B marketers navigating uncertainty. In times of uncertainty, B2B brands can optimise on recency, not frequency – by building a strategy that steadily maintains brand presence, it said. Advertising consistently helps to avoid memory corrosion and keeps your brand front of mind when buyers are back in market and the need for your product or service eventually arises. With B2B brands looking to do more with less, creativity is the first most sought-after skill currently which can help marketers unlock new opportunities. With proving marketing effectiveness a top priority for B2B marketers, mastering the language of return on investment (ROI) and translating it to business stakeholders is key. Marketers need to hone the ability to express the long-term value of their activity in financial terms and demonstrate the impact it is having on the business.

