Will ‘purpose’ finally be the 5th P of marketing?

Just a few years ago, espousing a “purpose” or getting involved in socially good initiatives were seen as a merely corporate social responsibility (CSR) spiel rather than as real efforts that could bolster financial performance.

Now, purpose-driven consumers, who choose products and brands based on how well they align to their values, represent the largest segment (44%) of consumers, says a recent study by IBM Institute for Business Value (see Snapshot, BrandWagon, page 7, for details).

That’s a global reality but even in India, days when companies were better off avoiding hot button issues are gone. National Planning Director of Mullen Lintas Ekta Relan writes in an article for afaqs.com: “A decade ago the question was: ‘What is your single-minded brand proposition?’ Now it is: ‘What is your brand purpose?’.”

The predilection for brands that stand for a higher purpose than simple profit and loss seems even stronger among the younger consumer cohort. According to Engage For Good, 90% of Gen Z believe companies should help social and environmental issues, and 83% of millennials believe the companies they buy from should align with their beliefs and values.

The trend became pronounced during the pandemic years. Brands like Diageo and Dettol launched eco-friendly packaging on a test basis stressing their desire to put the environment first. FMCG players like HUL, Nestle India, Marico, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo announced they will move to 100% recyclable packaging by 2025.

That said, the last thing brands want is to be accused of is exploiting a “purpose” for material gain or kudos. Ultimately, consumers are smart and are more than able to distinguish between an honest cause and opportunism in a brand’s words and actions.

Brand specialist Samta Datta, who has worked with Paree says, for purpose-led branding to be successful, marketers should speak for a category rather than a brand, which might be counter-intuitive but if the category thrives your brand thrives. She cites Arial’s Share the load campaign as the way to go. “The brand’s advertising successfully takes a moral high ground by saying just that — ‘share the load’ — and not ‘use brand X’.”

Brand Strategist and Founder of Brand-Building.com Ambi Parameswaran takes the argument one step further: “Many brands want to migrate from simple purposes like cleaning dirt to using less water to clean dirt. Or from moisturising to using natural ingredients to moisturise. The millennials love these new promises and are giving many of these brands a trial shot. But there is often a price or quality trade off. Will they continue to use these higher purpose brands by paying 50% more? I wonder.”

When it comes to Indian brands that have a strong higher-purpose narrative, two others come to mind: Amul and Tata. “Most consumers know that these brands are “do good” brands. But even here the consumer will not be ready to pay a higher price or compromise on quality,” says Parameswaran.

So how do you espouse a purpose without sounding fake or suspect? Datta says the only way is to “own” the purpose and match your actions. Take Tata tea. Since 2009, Tata Tea JaagoRe has been an active component of Tata Tea’s marketing initiatives and over the years it has become a clarion call for social awakening. The causes of Tata Tea’s JaagoRe campaign have changed through the years but at the heart of every campaign is an endevour “to facilitate a genuine change for betterment of the key issues”, says Puneet Das, president, packaged beverages (India & South Asia), Tata Consumer Products.

“We launched our very first campaign in 2007 with the aim to ‘awaken’ the entire nation and encourage them to participate in the functioning of the country by exercising their right of voting. Over the years we have focused on stimulating citizens to JaagoRe against other issues like corruption, gender stereotyping, women empowerment and supporting India’s Covid-19 vaccination journey.” The recent edition of JaagoRe, was aimed at spreading awareness on a cause which is the most defining crisis of our time — climate change.

It is a tightrope walk no doubt. Taking about the Dove campaign Naresh Gupta, co-founder & managing partner, Bang In The Middle, said: “The same Unilever makes profit from selling the very same insecurity that it wants Dove to overcome. At the brand level, the cause itself seems to be made up. The creative device of girls in uniform and apparent marks for beauty is a hyperbole. I’m not sure hyperbole works in a scenario like this.”

In other words, the only way for brands to navigate this very thin ice is to walk the talk.

