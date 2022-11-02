Disrupting conversations around social media, beauty

Why the campaign rocks:

With the advent of social media, an interesting and important facet has become prominent for advertisers and marketers, and that’s responsibility. While it stands true across the landscape, for beauty brands it should be non-negotiable.

The unreal standards of beauty propagated across social platforms is affecting young girls physically and mentally. Kids as young as 15 years of age looking to undergo surgery to meet certain standards of beauty is both alarming and devastating. And Dove took a stand where it needed to. The ‘Reverse Selfie’ video captures the process of a girl getting ready for a selfie, then going through an edit and upload ritual but in reverse. At the end of the video you realise just how young the girl is. The slogan hits the nail on its head: “The pressure of social media is hurting our girl’s ‘self-esteem’.” The print ads boast of fabulous copy like “Retouching her face also crops her confidence”. The campaign is meant to disrupt conversation around beauty, filters and the pressure to look perfect. While there have been rebellion conversations challenging this undue and mentally damaging pressure, when a brand like Dove joins in, it gives integrity and believability to the cause.

And Dove once again stands tall to the cause of beauty with integrity.

— As told to Alokananda Chakraborty

