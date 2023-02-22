Comviva, Microsoft partner to deliver CPaaS solution

Comviva, a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra, has announced the availability of its Ngage Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) solution, which is powered byMicrosoft Azure.

The company said that this solution enables enterprises to personalise and enhance their customer experience across multiple channels in real-time. Further, it seamlessly integrates with business applications and supports secure, real-time customer interactions for marketing, operations, and customer service use cases.

“With Comviva CPaaS, Communication Services Providers shall monetize and accelerate innovation with agility. This shall empower them to meet the growing demands of enterprises where every campaign requires personalized variations, tighter consistency across channels, and shorter turnaround times.” said Manoranjan Mohapatra, chief executive officer, Comviva.



Comviva said that it is partnering with telecom operators to offer a modern, modular, and open communication platform for their enterprise customers with the added benefits of security and scalability offered by Microsoft Azure.

“We’re pleased that Comvivas’ innovative Ngage CPaaS solution takes advantage of Azure’s secure and scalable AI and natural language services. The modern digital experiences that CPaaS is delivering will enable Telcos to bring secure communication channels and services to customers.” said Marianne Roling, vice president, Global Systems Integrators, Microsoft said.

