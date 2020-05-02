B Natural rolls out a digital campaign saluting Indian farmers for their ‘Fruits of Labour’

The campaign went live on May 1, 2020 and is available across the brand’s social media platforms.

Fruit beverage B Natural expresses its gratitude to farmers on International Labour Day by rolling out a digital video campaign. Captioned, “This International Labour Day B Natural Fruit Beverages salutes our Indian Farmers for their ‘Fruits of Labour’ that has helped us serve the nation during this hour of need” the campaign went live on May 1, 2020 and is available across the brand’s social media platforms.

“We wanted to take this opportunity to thank the Indian farmers who have been a pillar of support during these challenging times and are amongst the many warriors who are helping with our efforts of reaching out to consumers,” Sanjay Singal, chief operating officer, dairy and beverages, ITC Ltd, said.

As the summer season slowly dawns upon the country, B Natural has taken various innovative measures to ensure availability of its ready-to-serve fruit beverages for its consumers. Responding on a war footing to the needs arising out of the pandemic in the country and leveraging ITC’s Pan-India distribution network, B Natural has also partnered with various e-commerce and alternate channel networks to help deliver the product to households in the country. The initiative is in line with the brand’s and ITC’s ethos of putting nation first.

ITC’s branded packaged foods business is one of the fastest growing foods businesses and the third largest foods company in India, driven by the market standing and consumer franchise of its popular brands – Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Bingo!, Yippee!, Kitchens of India, B Natural, Mint-o, Candyman and GumOn. The Foods Business is today represented in multiple categories in the market – staples, spices, ready-to-eat, snack foods, bakery and confectionery and the newly introduced juices and beverages.

