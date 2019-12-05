Ayushmann Khurrana highlights how Balaji Wafers has ‘kam hawa, zyaada wafers’ 

Publicis Entertainment, the branded content and entertainment marketing arm of Publicis Groupe has been responsible for getting Ayushmann Khurrana on board as the brand ambassador

Balaji Wafers has launched its latest brand campaign featuring Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The integrated ad campaign will see Khurrana promote the core proposition of Balaji Wafers “Kam Hawa, Wafers Zyaada and flavours wah wah.” The ad campaign comprises a series of three films that have been conceptualised and executed by Publicis Beehive and have been shot by production house, Prodigious. Meanwhile, Publicis Entertainment, the branded content and entertainment marketing arm of Publicis Groupe has been responsible for getting Ayushmann Khurrana on board as the brand ambassador.

“Publicis Beehive has come up with yet another brilliant idea and execution, to take Balaji Wafers’ promise of quality and quantity to the next level. Moreover, Ayushmann Khurana’s ability to connect with the masses will help us achieve our brand promise of being the favourite snack of the country,” Shyam Virani, director, Balaji Wafers, said.

According to Shyamashree D’Mello, executive creative director and head of creative services, Publicis Beehive, to widen the appeal, Ayushmann Khurrana was roped in as the brand ambassador. “After a successful campaign last year, this year we have pushed the envelope with our take on how ‘Zyada Hawa’ can land someone in serious trouble with Ayushmann Khurrana,” he added.

The brand will leverage traditional and digital mediums to promote its ad campaign. It would explore the mediums of television, print, outdoor, digital and social media for promotional activities.

