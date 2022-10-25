Ayurveda Day witnesses the launch of the ‘Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda’ campaign

The Ministry of Ayush celebrated Ayurveda Day this year with the launch of its ‘Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda’ campaign, with the aim to propagate the benefits of Ayurveda to the larger and grass root community.

The objective of the ‘Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda’ campaign is to take Ayurveda and its potential to the masses, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister, Ayush, said. “Ayurveda is now known globally and this is because of the continuous and untiring efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ayurveda is the science of the prevention of disease. It’s ancient knowledge and we are doing some impressive research work in the Ayush sector,” he added.

As per the ministry, the six-week-long celebration saw participation from across the country with more than 5,000 events being organised. The Ministry of Ayush was supported by more than 26 ministries of the Government of India and the Ministry of External Affairs India missions and embassies, it claimed.

