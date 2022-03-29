Ayan Banik appointed as senior VP, brand strategy of Wunderman Thompson Kolkata

Wunderman Thompson Kolkata has appointed Ayan Banik as senior vice president (VP), brand strategy. The appointment came into effect on March 7, 2022. In his new role, Banik will report to Pinaki Bhattacharya, chief strategy officer, Wunderman Thompson India. Banik comes with rich experience across categories and brands and is adept at solving brand problems, Bhattacharya stated. “I am looking forward to an impactful partnership with him,” he added.

In his previous role at Grey Delhi, Banik was the head of planning for Delhi clients such as GSK, Volvo MMTC-PAMP and Baidyanath, while also heading the planning functions of Bangalore and Mumbai accounts such as the Britannia non-buiscuit portfolio, Aditya Birla Group, among others. He has over 20 years of work experience with agencies such as Ogilvy & Mather, JWT, Cheil India, Saatchi & Saatchi, Bates 141 and Grey Worldwide. He has worked with brands such as Samsung, MMTC-PAMP, KFC, Eno, Pernod Ricard, Apollo Munich, Birla White, Volvo, Honda, in-shorts, Zee News, Mother Dairy, Britannia.

For Vijay Jacob Parakkal, senior VP and managing partner, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, the WT Kolkata team has been on a roll with some award-winning work in the last few years. “Our work from the Kolkata office has won at the Effies, Spikes, D&AD, One Show, Kyoorius, among others. Banik’s planning experience and energy will add more muscle to the team. I am looking forward to partnering with him and doing some great work for our clients,” he added.

“It’s a privilege to work with industry stalwarts such as Bhattacharya and Parakkal. With consumerism about to explode, it’s an exciting time to be in Kolkata and create new milestones in the advertising and marketing landscape,” Banik stated.

The Wunderman Thompson South Asia group includes Wunderman Thompson, Contract Advertising, ADK-Fortune and Mirum. Wunderman Thompson is a WPP agency.

