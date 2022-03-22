Axis My India calls on youth with its latest campaign ‘Mission India’

Conceptualised by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, the campaign has been directed by Nisha Ramakrishnan

Consumer data intelligence company Axis My India has launched its new digital campaign ‘Mission India’. The campaign aims to inspire and create awareness among the youth to join the company in its mission to improve the lives of 25 crore households in India. The campaign’s purpose is to drive talent acquisition with its narrative. It targets top postgraduate/graduate candidates from IITs, NITs, IIM among others, in technology, analytics, research, marketing, and operations.

Conceptualised by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, the campaign has been directed by Nisha Ramakrishnan and filmed by GAP Entertainment. The campaign is live on the company’s social media handles including YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, among others.

Axis My India believes in continuously working towards maintaining an evolving culture that provides desired impetus to its workforce with a sustained growth trajectory, Pradeep Gupta, chairman and managing director, Axis My India, said. “This is the pivot of our resolve to work towards increasing our contribution to the country’s growth. For the same we are looking at like-minded individuals who are driven by a bigger purpose than their own. The purpose of building a more connected India and improving the lives of 25 crore Indians against the face of minor sacrifices. We are thus searching for strong-willed individuals who mirror this unique melange of our beliefs, values knitted to ‘Mission India’,” he added.

The film for the campaign depicts the story of a common man who is committed towards the duty for the nation. He does it all from hosting presentations in his swanky office to effortlessly interacting with villagers in rural India. The campaign additionally weaves in a voiceover detailing the requirement of 5,000 Indians who would be ready to ‘report for duty, when India calls’.

For Raghu Bhat, co-founder, Scarecrow-M&C Saatchi, the objective of the campaign is to create an army of nation-builders who are hard-working and patriotic. “We wanted to communicate the values of Axis My India so that we are able to attract the correct profile of employees. Instead of a normal recruitment ad, we chose to use story-telling. The creative idea was to project the employee as a soldier reporting for duty. We chose a protagonist who leaves the sanctuary of a comfortable home and a secure job in a bank and undertakes an inspiring journey to follow his dreams of building India,” he stated.

