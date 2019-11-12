Axis Bank with Masala Coffee pays an ode to Kochi in their latest campaign ‘I Live the Metro Life’

Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the music video showcases the city and its life through the lens of four protagonists who use the Kochi1 Card to enhance their payment experience in new ways

Axis Bank in partnership with Kochi-based music band, Masala Coffee celebrate the essence of cultural yet modern Kochi life with their new campaign ‘I Live the Metro Life’. The ad film depicts how Kochi1 Card has become an essential part of day to day lives of Kochi citizens, making the commute, shopping and dining at selected merchant outlet for the cardholders.

Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the music video showcases the city and its life through the lens of four protagonists who use the Kochi1 Card to enhance their payment experience in new ways. The video showcases individuals from different walks of life and how their lives have transformed in this metropolitan city. The Bank has roped in Manu Manjith, a Malayalam film lyricist, Fejo, an upcoming rapper native of Kochi to create a song exhibiting memorable journey of the “metro life” experience. The song brings out the ‘vibe’ of Kochi which does not limit itself to its rich culture and traditions, but also embraces and enjoys the influence of change. Shot and enacted inside the Kochi Metro premises and moving coaches, the song captures the ease of travel and connectivity it has brought to people’s lives.

“We could have gone the conventional way of communicating to consumers by speaking about offers and discounts. Instead, we decided to go completely local and celebrate the city of Kochi, given its deep rooted heritage complemented by a modern outlook and great experiences,” Asha Kharga, EVP and chief marketing officer, Axis Bank, said. “The idea of partnering with Masala Coffee and creating a lyrical musical video was aimed at celebrating the best experiences that the city has to offer and is an ode to the people of Kochi,” she added.

“Conceived by Prathamesh Ghate and S. Ravikrishna, the idea was to look at the Metro Life as one that is lived fully experiencing the city. Its colours, its people, its tastes, its sounds. Experiences where Axis Bank and Kochi Metro’s Kochi1 Card invariably has a role to play. And who better to bring this thought to life than Masala Coffee,” Amar Singh, regional chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas, stated.

The song will be aired in the selected movie theatres and social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook and music streaming apps.